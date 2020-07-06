First Alert Forecast

Advertisement

Temperatures remain above normal
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tonight will hold light winds and mostly clear skies. By Monday afternoon there will be partly cloudy skies and a chance for showers between 2-6 PM. Highs will keep to the low 90s through Friday. Winds are going to change to come out of the south at the start of the work week which will bring in near oppressive conditions. Dew points Monday will near 70 degrees with heat indexes by the middle of the week nearing 100.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 70°. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, chance for showers/thunderstorm after 2 PM. HIGH: 92°. Wind: S 0-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 71°. Wind: E/SE 0-10 mph.

Our weekend warm up continues with a lot of sunshine and a lot of heat. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for your Sunday, with highs in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.

