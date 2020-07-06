Helping Kids Understand Tough Topics

Oswego, Ill. (KWQC) -

Colleen LeMaire, author and publisher of the I HAVE Series of books, joined Paula to talk about the mission behind her work. Basically, the children’s book series is dedicated to creating kid-friendly stories on grown-up topics. Divorce, stepparents, same-sex parents, COVID-19, special needs and death are just some of the current and upcoming topics. In particular, she highlights “I HAVE To Stay Home” which was inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.

LeMaire recommends her books for children ages 2-10 but the stories could be used to facilitate conversations with older children, too.

For more information or to order books, visit TheIHAVESeries.com or shop on Amazon.

