Advertisement

Helping Kids Understand Tough Topics

The I HAVE Series of books
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oswego, Ill. (KWQC) -

Colleen LeMaire, author and publisher of the I HAVE Series of books, joined Paula to talk about the mission behind her work. Basically, the children’s book series is dedicated to creating kid-friendly stories on grown-up topics. Divorce, stepparents, same-sex parents, COVID-19, special needs and death are just some of the current and upcoming topics. In particular, she highlights “I HAVE To Stay Home” which was inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.

LeMaire recommends her books for children ages 2-10 but the stories could be used to facilitate conversations with older children, too.

For more information or to order books, visit TheIHAVESeries.com or shop on Amazon.

Posted by The I HAVE Series on Friday, June 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Three firefighters released from hospital following Buffalo fire

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
Three firefighters have been released from the hospital following a Buffalo fire on July 4

News

UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured after overnight shooting in Davenport

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Three firefighters released from hospital after Buffalo fire

Updated: 34 minutes ago

News

Sterling homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

Iowa health officials report 495 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Latest News

News

Community cleans Davenport park after fireworks debris left behind

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Illinois reports 639 new cases of COVID-19, including 6 additional deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to IDPH, there have been a total of 147,251 cases in the state of Illinois, including 7,020 coronavirus-related deaths.

News

Man dies in suspected drowning accident on Mississippi River near Sandusky

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Legendary Augustana, Geneseo football coach Bob Reade passes away

Updated: 1 hour ago

Paula Sands Live

Helping Kids Understand Tough Topics

Updated: 1 hours ago
An author of a series of books featuring tough topics is interviewed on PSL.