Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified three of four men who died and a woman who was injured in a fiery single-vehicle crash southwest of downtown Des Moines. Police say the car's driver, 22-year-old Ross Jacob Welsher, and passengers 22-year-old Jordan Van Gundy and 24-year-old Jacob Lee Van Gundy, all of Des Moines, died in the crash. The woman injured is 22-year-old Rheanne Elise Ames, of West Des Moines. Police say they are awaiting autopsy results to identify the fourth man killed. Investigators say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on George Flagg Parkway near Water Works Park.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police in eastern Iowa say a Davenport man died and three other people were injured in a weekend shooting. The Quad-City Times reports that the shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday after a large crowd gathered and began fighting over several blocks near downtown Davenport. Police called to the scene for the disturbance found more than 100 people and many cars blocking the area. Police say the people were fighting, and several shots were fired. As officers tried to disperse the crowd, they found a man on the street with gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 30-year-old Delandres Thompson, died at a hospital. Police say another man and two women were also treated for gunshot wounds not believed to be life-threatening.

MANCHESTER, Iowa (AP) — Officials in eastern Iowa say a Manchester teen drowned in Lake Delhi over the holiday weekend. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Teige Hunt jumped into the lake Friday night and did not resurface. Rescue crews responded to a call for help at the lake around 7 p.m. Friday and found Hunt in about 40 feet of water. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital before being flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died early Saturday morning. The Gazette reports Hunt would have been a senior this fall at Maquoketa Valley High School, where he played on the basketball team.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline shut down for additional environmental review more than three years after it began pumping oil. The ruling Monday hands a victory to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and delivers a blow to President Donald Trump’s efforts to weaken public health and environmental protections it views as obstacles to businesses. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., wrote that he was “mindful of the disruption” that shutting down the pipeline would cause, but that it must be done within 30 days. Pipeline owner Energy Transfer says it will ask a court to halt the order.