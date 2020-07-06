Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline shut down for additional environmental review more than three years after it began pumping oil. The ruling Monday hands a victory to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and delivers a blow to President Donald Trump’s efforts to weaken public health and environmental protections his administration views as obstacles to businesses. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., wrote that he was “mindful of the disruption” that shutting down the pipeline would cause, but that it must be done within 30 days. Pipeline owner Energy Transfer says it will ask a court to halt the order.

UNDATED (AP) — The federal government says about 6,000 Iowa businesses received loans of $150,000 or more from the Paycheck Protection Program, requiring them to list their business names and addresses. The list released Monday by the Treasury Department includes churches, manufacturers, car dealerships, farm-related organizations and hospitals. Among them is firearms accessories company Brownells Inc. and King Contracting, the construction company founded by U.S. Rep. Steve King but sold to his son in 2003. Another 52,500 Iowa businesses and nonprofit organizations received less than $150,000 and weren’t named by the Trump administration. That secrecy spurred a lawsuit by news organizations including The Associated Press.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced four additional positive coronavirus tests on Monday along with one negative test. KGAN-TV reports that the new cases bring the number of positive tests in the athletics department to 21 on 392 total tests. The department is not disclosing which sports the positive tests stem from or if they are athletes or staff. Statewide, the number of confirmed cases rose by 417 to 31,660. The state’s health department also reported two more deaths, bringing the total to 723.

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Dubuque man and his wife have been sentenced to two years in federal prison for stealing more than $200,000 from his disabled mother. The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release Monday that 66-year-old H. David Derby and 52-year-old Patti Lynn Derby were sentenced after pleading guilty in September to one count each of wire fraud. The release said the couple stole the money from 2013 to 2017 from his widowed mother, who was a former teacher. She suffered from mental and physical disabilities and was living in an assisted living facility in Dubuque.