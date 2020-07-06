Advertisement

Historic America Tour: Jamestown & Yorktown

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

With the looming Fourth of July weekend, PSL decided to relive the Historic America Tour for Holiday Vacations that Paula hosted two years ago that had the group visiting many of the places that have importance related to the founding of our nation.

This video captures some of the highlights of Jamestown (home of the first settlers from Britain) and Yorktown---the location of the battle that clinched U.S. independence during the Revolutionary War.

