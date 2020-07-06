Historic America Tour: Mt. Vernon & More Monuments

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

With the looming Fourth of July weekend, PSL decided to relive the Historic America Tour for Holiday Vacations that Paula hosted two years ago that had the group visiting many of the places that have importance related to the founding of our nation.

This video captures some of the highlights of Mt. Vernon and other Washington, D.C., monuments including the very moving Vietnam Memorial---featuring the etched-in names of 58,318 American individuals who died or are missing as a result of the Vietnam War.

