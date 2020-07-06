Historic America Tour: Washington D.C.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

With the looming Fourth of July weekend, PSL decided to relive the Historic America Tour for Holiday Vacations that Paula hosted two years ago that had the group visiting many of the places that have importance related to the founding of our nation.

This video captures some of the highlights of Washington, D.C. (including the Jefferson Memorial where we learn the very important trivia that T.J. should be thanked for bringing ice cream to the U.S. from France!!!).

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.