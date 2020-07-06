Advertisement

Illinois health officials report 614 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths

(MGN Image)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 614 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including six additional confirmed deaths.

- Champaign County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 2 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 90

IDPH is reporting a total of 147,865 cases, including 7,026 deaths. 

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,134 tests for a total of 1,782,840.  

Health officials said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 29 –July 5 is 2.6%.

