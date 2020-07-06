Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

FATAL CRASH-FOUR KILLED

4 men die, 1 woman injured in fiery Des Moines crash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Four men died and a woman was injured in a fiery single-vehicle crash southwest of downtown Des Moines early Sunday. Des Moines Police said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on George Flagg Parkway near Water Works Park. The Volkswagen Golf caught fire after crashing into a tree with five people inside. An officer responding to the crash was able to pull a 22-year-old woman from the wreck. Police said she was in serious condition at a hospital. Police said the vehicle’s 22-year-old driver and three passengers, ages 22, 23 and 24, died in the crash. Their names weren’t immediately released.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Iowa reports 31,243 virus cases, 721 COVID-19 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa reported another 321 coronavirus cases Sunday to give the state 31,243 cases of COVID-19. The Iowa Department of Public Health said that as of 10 a.m. Sunday 721 people with COVID-19 had died since the outbreak began. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness. Of all the people who have tested positive in Iowa, 24,671 have recovered. A total of 332,114 people have been tested in Iowa.

ELECTION 2020-ABSENTEE GOP

Can Trump's anti-mail-voting crusade hurt him in key states?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign and allies have blocked efforts to expand mail-in voting, forcing an awkward confrontation with top GOP election officials promoting the opposite in their states. The rare dissonance between Trump and other Republican elected officials also reflects another reality the president will not concede: Many in his party believe expanding mail-in voting could ultimately help him. Trump’s campaign has intervened directly in Ohio, while allies have fired warning shots in Iowa and Georgia. Their moves are aimed at blunting Republican secretaries of state in places that could be competitive in November. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden supports mail-in voting.

MOTHER KILLED-ASSAULT

Iowa man who sued son over wife's death attacked by 2nd son

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Police say an Iowa man who successfully sued one of his sons for the shooting death of his wife has been assaulted by his other son. The Des Moines Register reports that 55-year-old Billy Dean Carter was arrested Wednesday and charged with assaulting his father, 74-year-old Bill Carter. Police say the younger Carter knocked his father to the ground and kicked him twice on a road near the elder father's home following an argument. In 2017, a jury ordered another of Bill Carter's sons, Jason Carter, to pay $10 million to the estate of of his mother, 68-year-old Shirley, who died in 2015 from two gunshot wounds fired by a rifle. Jason Carter was later acquitted of murder in the case.

AP-US-CYBER-FRAUD-

Nigerian man charged with cyber fraud against US companies

CHICAGO (AP) — A Nigerian national has appeared in court in Chicago on charges that he orchestrated an international cyber fraud scheme that defrauded U.S. businesses in six states out of tens of millions of dollars. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said Friday that 29-year-old Olalekan Jacob Ponle, originally of Lagos, Nigeria, was arrested last month in the United Arab Emirates, where he was living. He was expelled from the country and into FBI custody, and arrived in Chicago Thursday. He's charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud against companies based in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New York and California.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-IOWA OFFICER FIRED

Cleared in shooting, Iowa officer fired for letting woman go

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa officer who has faced protests for shooting an unarmed Black man in 2016 says he's being unfairly terminated for giving a break to a driver two days earlier. The Cedar Rapids Police Department fired Sgt. Lucas Jones last month, saying only that he had violated department policy. Protesters had been calling for his dismissal over the 2016 shooting of Jerime Mitchell after a traffic stop. A termination letter released this week shows that Jones was not fired for misconduct related to Mitchell's shooting. Instead, it shows that the city is faulting him for refusing to arrest a Black woman who was driving with a suspended license two days earlier. Jones is vowing to appeal his termination.