Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

FATAL CRASH-FOUR KILLED

Police ID 3 of 4 people killed in fiery Des Moines crash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified three of four men who died and a woman who was injured in a fiery single-vehicle crash southwest of downtown Des Moines. Police say the car's driver, 22-year-old Ross Jacob Welsher, and passengers 22-year-old Jordan Van Gundy and 24-year-old Jacob Lee Van Gundy, all of Des Moines, died in the crash. The woman injured is 22-year-old Rheanne Elise Ames, of West Des Moines. Police say they are awaiting autopsy results to identify the fourth man killed. Investigators say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on George Flagg Parkway near Water Works Park.

DAVENPORT SHOOTING DEATH

Davenport man killed, 3 others injured in weekend shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police in eastern Iowa say a Davenport man died and three other people were injured in a weekend shooting. The Quad-City Times reports that the shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday after a large crowd gathered and began fighting over several blocks near downtown Davenport. Police called to the scene for the disturbance found more than 100 people and many cars blocking the area. Police say the people were fighting, and several shots were fired. As officers tried to disperse the crowd, they found a man on the street with gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 30-year-old Delandres Thompson, died at a hospital. Police say another man and two women were also treated for gunshot wounds not believed to be life-threatening.

TEEN DROWNS

Officials say teen drowned in eastern Iowa lake over weekend

MANCHESTER, Iowa (AP) — Officials in eastern Iowa say a Manchester teen drowned in Lake Delhi over the holiday weekend. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Teige Hunt jumped into the lake Friday night and did not resurface. Rescue crews responded to a call for help at the lake around 7 p.m. Friday and found Hunt in about 40 feet of water. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital before being flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died early Saturday morning. The Gazette reports Hunt would have been a senior this fall at Maquoketa Valley High School, where he played on the basketball team.

DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE

Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline shut down for additional environmental review more than three years after it began pumping oil. The ruling Monday hands a victory to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and delivers a blow to President Donald Trump’s efforts to weaken public health and environmental protections it views as obstacles to businesses. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., wrote that he was “mindful of the disruption” that shutting down the pipeline would cause, but that it must be done within 30 days. Pipeline owner Energy Transfer says it will ask a court to halt the order.

FATAL CRASH-FOUR KILLED

4 men die, 1 woman injured in fiery Des Moines crash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Four men died and a woman was injured in a fiery single-vehicle crash southwest of downtown Des Moines early Sunday. Des Moines Police said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on George Flagg Parkway near Water Works Park. The Volkswagen Golf caught fire after crashing into a tree with five people inside. An officer responding to the crash was able to pull a 22-year-old woman from the wreck. Police said she was in serious condition at a hospital. Police said the vehicle’s 22-year-old driver and three passengers, ages 22, 23 and 24, died in the crash. Their names weren’t immediately released.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Iowa reports 31,243 virus cases, 721 COVID-19 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa reported another 321 coronavirus cases Sunday to give the state 31,243 cases of COVID-19. The Iowa Department of Public Health said that as of 10 a.m. Sunday 721 people with COVID-19 had died since the outbreak began. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness. Of all the people who have tested positive in Iowa, 24,671 have recovered. A total of 332,114 people have been tested in Iowa.