Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE

Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline shut down for additional environmental review more than three years after it began pumping oil. The ruling Monday hands a victory to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and delivers a blow to President Donald Trump’s efforts to weaken public health and environmental protections his administration views as obstacles to businesses. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., wrote that he was “mindful of the disruption” that shutting down the pipeline would cause, but that it must be done within 30 days. Pipeline owner Energy Transfer says it will ask a court to halt the order.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESS LOANS-IOWA

Thousands of Iowa companies get federal virus-related loans

The federal government says about 6,000 Iowa businesses received loans of $150,000 or more from the Paycheck Protection Program, requiring them to list their business names and addresses. The list released Monday by the Treasury Department includes churches, manufacturers, car dealerships, farm-related organizations and hospitals. Among them is firearms accessories company Brownells Inc. and King Contracting, the construction company founded by U.S. Rep. Steve King but sold to his son in 2003. Another 52,500 Iowa businesses and nonprofit organizations received less than $150,000 and weren’t named by the Trump administration. That secrecy spurred a lawsuit by news organizations including The Associated Press.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Iowa officials report 417 more positive coronavirus cases

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced four additional positive coronavirus tests on Monday along with one negative test. KGAN-TV reports that the new cases bring the number of positive tests in the athletics department to 21 on 392 total tests. The department is not disclosing which sports the positive tests stem from or if they are athletes or staff. Statewide, the number of confirmed cases rose by 417 to 31,660. The state’s health department also reported two more deaths, bringing the total to 723.

MOM VICTIMIZED

Couple sentenced to 2 years for stealing from disabled mom

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Dubuque man and his wife have been sentenced to two years in federal prison for stealing more than $200,000 from his disabled mother. The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release Monday that 66-year-old H. David Derby and 52-year-old Patti Lynn Derby were sentenced after pleading guilty in September to one count each of wire fraud. The release said the couple stole the money from 2013 to 2017 from his widowed mother, who was a former teacher. She suffered from mental and physical disabilities and was living in an assisted living facility in Dubuque.

FATAL CRASH-FOUR KILLED

Police ID 3 of 4 people killed in fiery Des Moines crash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified three of four men who died and a woman who was injured in a fiery single-vehicle crash southwest of downtown Des Moines. Police say the car's driver, 22-year-old Ross Jacob Welsher, and passengers 22-year-old Jordan Van Gundy and 24-year-old Jacob Lee Van Gundy, all of Des Moines, died in the crash. The woman injured is 22-year-old Rheanne Elise Ames, of West Des Moines. Police say they are awaiting autopsy results to identify the fourth man killed. Investigators say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on George Flagg Parkway near Water Works Park.

DAVENPORT SHOOTING DEATH

Davenport man killed, 3 others injured in weekend shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police in eastern Iowa say a Davenport man died and three other people were injured in a weekend shooting. The Quad-City Times reports that the shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday after a large crowd gathered and began fighting over several blocks near downtown Davenport. Police called to the scene for the disturbance found more than 100 people and many cars blocking the area. Police say the people were fighting, and several shots were fired. As officers tried to disperse the crowd, they found a man on the street with gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 30-year-old Delandres Thompson, died at a hospital. Police say another man and two women were also treated for gunshot wounds not believed to be life-threatening.