Man injured in single-vehicle crash in Warren County

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Macomb man was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Warren County.

Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on 40th Avenue at 40th Street.

State troopers said in a media release that Justin M. Butler, 23, was driving a 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix eastbound on 40th Avenue when he lost control and ran off the north side of 40th Avenue.

The vehicle drove down an embankment and crossed a small creek prior to coming to a rest on the north side of 40th Avenue, state troopers said in the release.

Butler was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was cited for improper lane usage.

No other information was released Monday.

