More than 100 new coronavirus cases reported over the weekend in Scott County

More than 31,600 confirmed cases reported statewide
Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - More than 100 new coronavirus cases were reported in Scott County between Friday and Monday morning, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Scott County reported 808 confirmed cases, compared to 706 cases reported during the same time Friday. The county also is reporting 10 total deaths and 546 recoveries as of Monday morning.

More than 14,500 people have been tested for the virus, according to public health officials.

The state website, which reports coronavirus data in real-time, shows there are now 31,656 confirmed cases and 721 deaths statewide.

Public health officials say 335,716 Iowans have been tested and 24,958 people have recovered as of 10:30 a.m. Monday.

A breakdown of other local cases includes:

  • Muscatine County, 641 confirmed cases (4,635 tested); 44 deaths; 5445 recovered.
  • Louisa County, 362 confirmed cases (1,462 tested); 13 deaths; 338 recovered.
  • Des Moines County, 90 confirmed cases (2,847 tested); two deaths; 75 recovered.
  • Henry County, 86 confirmed cases (1,735 tested); three deaths; 76 recovered.
  • Lee County, 54 confirmed cases (1,973 tested); two death; 39 recovered.
  • Jackson County, 32 confirmed cases (1,328) tested); no deaths; 16 recovered.
  • Clinton County, 113 confirmed cases (3,463 tested); one death; 68 recovered.
  • Cedar County, 84 confirmed cases (1,697 tested); one death; 64 recovered.

Visit TV6′s Tracking the Curve page for more information on state and local cases in the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities, as well as resources.

