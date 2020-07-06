Advertisement

One injured in Galesburg shooting Sunday morning

(WSAZ)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - One person has been injured in a shooting in Galesburg on Sunday morning, according to the Galesburg Police Department.

Galesburg police posted on their Facebook page saying they responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of W. Brooks Street. 

Officers said they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was first transported to Cottage ER and then later to St. Francis Hospital in Peoria where he remains at this time.

Police said they recovered firearms from the scene and are continuing the investigation.

If you have information about this incident, the Galesburg Police Department is asking you to contact them at (309) 343-9151. You can also reach out to the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, July 5th, The Galesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in...

Posted by Galesburg, IL Police Department on Monday, July 6, 2020

