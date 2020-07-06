Advertisement

Rock Island County health officials extend COVID-19 testing site

By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Rock Island has been extended at the QCCA Expo Center through Sunday, July 12.

The site is located at 2621 4th Ave in Rock Island. Its hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Health officials encourage residents showing consistent symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested. Those symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

The following info has been provided by the Rock Island County Health Department:

  • Patients will receive results, positive or negative, by a phone call. Results now are taking 3-4 days to be reported because of increased testing.
  • Personnel from the state lab will call tested patients twice from this phone number: 888-297-7208. No message will be left because of privacy reasons.
  • Patients can call back that toll-free number and talk to a person. They will need to provide their name and date of birth to receive test results.

This testing site is possible through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency, the QCCA Expo Center and the Rock Island County Health Department.

