Rock Island County health officials report 22 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County Health Department.(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including one additional death.

Health officials reported the death of a woman in her 90s. She had been isolating at home.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Rock Island County is now 30.

“We are saddened to report that another resident in our county has died from COVID-19,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said in a news release.”We are seeing rising case counts, especially with younger people. While we understand the desire for residents to enjoy summer in the Quad Cities, 2020 is not a normal summer.

“We urge residents to keep doing their part to reduce the spread of the virus by staying home as much as possible, washing their hands frequently, and socially distancing and wearing a face covering when out. Our most vulnerable residents need help from all of us.”

Health officials said Rock Island County now has a total of 1,086 cases and eight patients are being hospitalized.

The new cases are:

·       A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

·       A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

·       A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

·       A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

·       A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

·       A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

·       A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

·       A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

·       A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

·       A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

·       A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

·       A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

·       A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

·       A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

·       A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

·       A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

·       A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

·       A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

·       A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

·       A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

·       A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

·       A girl younger than 10 who is isolating at home

No further information about these cases could be provided due to federal privacy laws.

