Teaching Kids Good Hygiene

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
North Liberty, Iowa (KWQC) -

As we look ahead to the new normal for the upcoming school year, Journey of the Germs is a timely multicultural rhyming story that takes the reader through the day in the life of a germ. Lori Caruso, author of the book, Journey of The Germs, is featured on PSL to talk about her book which is now so timely during the COVID pandemic. Throughout the story, children will learn how to protect themselves and others from germs using the proper hand-washing techniques while singing a fun new song!

Caruso, who is also a skin expert that works at a med spa in Coralville, started writing children’s books about hygiene about fifteen years ago. One particular motivator was addressing the issue of head lice (she was a hair stylist at the time!).

Journey of The Germs is truly a female family project---Caruso wrote it, her niece, Jill Dodson, illustrated it, and her daughter served as editor. The book is available for FREE as a KINDLE book (for KINDLE Unlimited subscribers). See it on Amazon.

