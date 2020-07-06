Three firefighters released from hospital following Buffalo fire

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Buffalo, Iowa Fire Department said three firefighters have been released from the hospital following a fire on July 4.

According to Buffalo Fire officials, the department was dispatched around 8:50 p.m. to 301 E. Front Street for a coal mill fire.

They said when the first engine arrived, a working fire could be observed. Buffalo fire said it called for assistance from Blue Grass Fire, Montpelier Fire, and Walcott Fire.

According to fire officials, firefighters battled ‘extreme heat’ and three had to be transported to area hospital(s) by ambulance.

The department said the firefighters were treated for heat-related injuries and released from the hospital early Sunday morning.

“BVFD would like to thank Bluegrass Fire, Montpelier Fire, Walcott Fire, Medic EMS, and Scott Emergancy Communication Center for all the help last night we wouldn’t of been able to do it with out you last night,” wrote Buffalo Fire on Facebook.

