Two transported to hospital after motor scooter, deer collide in Galena

Two people were transported to the hospital after a motor scooter they were riding on Saturday in rural Galena struck a deer.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened Saturday, July 4 at approximately 6:59 p.m.

The Jo Daviess County 911 Center said it received a report of a traffic accident with injuries near the intersection of N. Bowden Rd. and W. Buckhill Rd. in rural Galena.

Deputies said upon arrival they learned a small motor scooter, driven by a 24-year-old man from Wadsworth, Ill. was struck by a deer.

Police said the man and his passenger, a 17-year-old girl, were both ejected, and each sustained injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s office, both occupants were transported to the Midwest Medical Center by Galena Ambulance.

The 24-year-old was then transported to a hospital in Rockford by medical helicopter.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said the accident remains under investigation. The extent of the passengers’ injuries is not known.

