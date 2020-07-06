Advertisement

Two transported to hospital after motor scooter, deer collide in Galena

(MGN)
(MGN)(KKTV)
By Courtney Spinelli
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) -

Two people were transported to the hospital after a motor scooter they were riding on Saturday in rural Galena struck a deer.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened Saturday, July 4 at approximately 6:59 p.m.

The Jo Daviess County 911 Center said it received a report of a traffic accident with injuries near the intersection of N. Bowden Rd. and W. Buckhill Rd. in rural Galena.

Deputies said upon arrival they learned a small motor scooter, driven by a 24-year-old man from Wadsworth, Ill. was struck by a deer.

Police said the man and his passenger, a 17-year-old girl, were both ejected, and each sustained injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s office, both occupants were transported to the Midwest Medical Center by Galena Ambulance.

The 24-year-old was then transported to a hospital in Rockford by medical helicopter.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said the accident remains under investigation. The extent of the passengers’ injuries is not known.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Three firefighters released from hospital following Buffalo fire

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
Three firefighters have been released from the hospital following a Buffalo fire on July 4

News

UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured after overnight shooting in Davenport

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Three firefighters released from hospital after Buffalo fire

Updated: 34 minutes ago

News

Sterling homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

Iowa health officials report 495 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Latest News

News

Community cleans Davenport park after fireworks debris left behind

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Illinois reports 639 new cases of COVID-19, including 6 additional deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to IDPH, there have been a total of 147,251 cases in the state of Illinois, including 7,020 coronavirus-related deaths.

News

Man dies in suspected drowning accident on Mississippi River near Sandusky

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Legendary Augustana, Geneseo football coach Bob Reade passes away

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Muscatine community reacts to mayor’s face covering mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Talya Faggart
Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson announced a citywide face-covering mandate Sunday afternoon at a press conference. The proclamation will go into effect at 6 a.m. on Monday, July 6.