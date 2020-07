Western Big Six announces football schedule

Illinois (KWQC) - The Western Big Six announced their football schedule Monday with the season set to kick off on Friday, August 28. The announcement comes as schools as schools nationwide are beginning to finalize plans for the Fall semester. This years schedule features a variety of games between Western Big Six Schools and MAC schools.

United Township:

Week 1 - Aug 28 @ Clinton (IA)

Week 2 - Sep 4 vs East Peoria

Week 3 - Sep 11 @ Quincy

Week 4 - Sep 18 vs Rock Island

Week 5 - Sep 25 @ Moline

Week 6 - Oct 2 vs Alleman

Week 7 - Oct 9 vs Galesburg

Week 8 - Oct 16 @ Sterling

Week 9 - Oct 23 vs Geneseo

Galesburg:

Week 1 - Aug 28 @ Dunlap

Week 2 - Sep 4 vs Morton

Week 3 - Sep 11 @ Geneseo

Week 4 - Sep 18 vs Quincy

Week 5 - Sep 25 @ Rock island

Week 6 - Oct 2 vs Moline

Week 7 - Oct 9 @ United Township

Week 8 - Oct 16 vs Alleman

Week 9 - Oct 23 vs Sterling

Geneseo:

Week 1 - Aug 28 vs Chicago (Noble/Comer)

Week 2 - Sep 4 vs Chicago (Lake View)

Week 3 - Sep 11 vs Galesburg

Week 4 - Sep 18 @ Sterling

Week 5 - Sep 25 @ Alleman

Week 6 - Oct 2 vs Quincy

Week 7 - Oct 9 @ Rock Island

Week 8 - Oct 16 vs Moline

Week 9 - Oct 23 @ United Township

Moline:

Week 1 - Aug 29 @ Davenport West (IA)

Week 2 - Sep 4 vs Pleasant Valley (IA)

Week 3 - Sep 11 @ Rock Island

Week 4 - Sep 18 vs Alleman

Week 5 - Sep 25 vs United Township

Week 6 - Oct 2 @ Galesburg

Week 7 - Oct 9 vs Sterling

Week 8 - Oct 16 @ Geneseo

Week 9 - Oct 23 vs Quincy

Quincy:

Week 1 - Aug 28 @ Quincy (Notre Dame)

Week 2 - Sep 4 vs Alton

Week 3 - Sep 11 vs United Township

Week 4 - Sep 18 @ Galesburg

Week 5 - Sep 25 vs Sterling

Week 6 - Oct 2 @ Geneseo

Week 7 - Oct 10 @ Alleman

Week 8 - Oct 16 vs Rock Island

Week 9 - Oct 23 @ Moline

Alleman:

Week 1 - Aug 28 vs Assumption (IA)

Week 2 - Sep 4 vs Quincy (Notre Dame)

Week 3 - Sep 11 vs Sterling

Week 4 - Sep 18 @ Moline

Week 5 - Sep 25 vs Geneseo

Week 6 - Oct 2 @ United Township

Week 7 - Oct 10 vs Quincy

Week 8 - Oct 16 @ Galesburg

Week 9 - Oct 23 @ Rock Island

Rock Island:

Week 1 - Aug 28 @ Plainfield Central

Week 2 - Sep 4 @ Metamora

Week 3 - Sep 11 vs Moline

Week 4 - Sep 18 @ United Township

Week 5 - Sep 25 vs Galesburg

Week 6 - Oct 2 @ Sterling

Week 7 - Oct 9 vs Geneseo

Week 8 - Oct 16 @ Quincy

Week 9 - Oct 23 vs Alleman

Sterling:

Week 1 - Aug 28 vs Lake Villa (Lakes)

Week 2 - Sep 4 @ North Scott (IA)

Week 3 - Sep 11 @ Alleman

Week 4 - Sep 18 vs Geneseo

Week 5 - Sep 25 @ Quincy

Week 6 - Oct 2 vs Rock Island

Week 7 - Oct 9 @ Moline

Week 8 - Oct 16 vs United Township

Week 9 - Oct 23 @ Galesburg

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.