Avoiding Mosquitoes with K&K Hardware

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bettendorf, Iowa (KWQC) -

Janet Freeborn of K&K Hardware, in Bettendorf, wants to help Quad Citians fight “skeeters” (as Paula says) and other pests that can affect our ability to enjoy summer. She outlines several options---some of them brand new like Terry Bradshaw’s product.

  • Mosquito Free Zone traps from Bradshaw’s 4-Ring Protection (DEET-Free, environmentally-friendly, & animal-friendly)
  • Cutter Backyard Bug Control sprays
  • Raid Wasp & Hornet formula
  • Sevin for trees, shrubs, flowers, and vegetables

K&K Hardware / 1818 Grant Street / Bettendorf, IA / 563-359-4474

