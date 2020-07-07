Advertisement

Chalk Art For A Cause

Champion Des Moines artist will be at West Locust HyVee July 8th
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Des Moines, Iowa (KWQC) -

Iowa-based artist Kathleen Roling joins PSL to talk about how her sidewalk chalk art is part of a HyVee promotion benefiting Feeding America food bank organization.

Roling, a three-dimensional, award-winning chalk artist (see more below), has been commission to do murals at several HyVee locations across the region, including the West Locust Street HyVee in Davenport on Wednesday, July 8th, starting at 9 a.m. as part of an on-going special event that day. Since the art is created using chalk and water-soluble paint, the mural will eventually wash away in the rain.

Hy-Vee, Inc., in partnership with Kellogg’s and Keurig Dr. Pepper, announced its End Summer Hunger campaign to provide food for children and families in need. During the month of July, for every qualifying product purchase at a Hy-Vee grocery store, one meal will be donated to Feeding America food banks in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. The program has a goal of donating 1.5 million meals.

More than 11 million children face hunger in America and this number could escalate to 18 million resulting from the pandemic.

Kathleen Roling, of Des Moines, won the Grand Championship at the Kewanee Sidewalk Art Festival in Illinois. Check out the video below to take in the full experience of her talent. Interested in Following her on Facebook (see below)?

We commissioned award-winning chalk artist Kathleen Roling to create a large mural at our Peoria, Ill., location in...

Posted by Hy-Vee on Thursday, July 2, 2020

