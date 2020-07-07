Advertisement

Empowering Youth Through Film

Fresh Films offers video challenges and other film-related youth programs
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 7, 2020
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) -

Fresh Films, a not-for-profit film and production company that has created Emmy-nominated films, TV shows and documentaries while training future filmmakers in all aspects of film. Maya Smith, of the local Fresh Films location at Augustana’s campus joins the show to describe how this company is truly committed to helping creative students interested in film to gain technical, communication, and leadership skills through programs, hand-on opportunities, and challenges.

Two such examples are a video challenge and a virtual summer program.

  • Importance of Census Video Challenge: Students can create and enter (it’s FREE!) a 30 second PSA encouraging your community to fill out the 2020 U.S Census for the chance to win a mobile film-making kit plus have the psa run on television!
  • Virtual Summer (FREE!): Deadline for signing up is July 9th---program runs through July 24th. Join our Virtual Summer film-making program to become a better writer, storyteller, communicator, and expand your tech and editing skills. Create a professional network with like-minded young people.

Fresh Films/ 639 38th Street / Rock Island, IL / Ph. 309.794.8626 / info@freshfilms.org / Fresh Films on Facebook

The Fresh Films July Challenge starts today. The theme? U.S Census PSA! Click on the link below to learn more and start creating your video submission. https://freshfilms.org/programs/videochallenge/

