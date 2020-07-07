Bettendorf, Iowa (KWQC) -

It’s a simple, hands-free pumping solution: Express Strap. The Express Moms (daughter-mom creators of the product) were guests on PSL to talk about the product and its backstory.

When Lisa Corsiglia was ready to return to work after maternity leave for her third child, the challenge of finding a comfortable and convenient solution for pumping breast milk proved to be difficult. The Bettendorf mother of three decided to get into business with her mother, Becky Roller,---a terrific seamstress--with the goal of designing and producing a better hands-free pumping option. The two created the Express Strap available in five different elastic fabric styles which can be used with any nursing bra. The only place to order is through The Express Moms website but the straps may be able in retail stores soon.

The interview segment reveals how to use the product. A You Tube embed below also shows how the Express Strap works. To contact The Express Moms, click here. Follow them on Facebook here.

Are you struggling to find an easy way to pump hands-free? I know I was! That's why I created the Express Straps! These... Posted by The Express Moms on Monday, June 29, 2020

