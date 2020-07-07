Advertisement

Express Strap

Introducing the nursing mom's new best friend
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bettendorf, Iowa (KWQC) -

It’s a simple, hands-free pumping solution: Express Strap. The Express Moms (daughter-mom creators of the product) were guests on PSL to talk about the product and its backstory.

When Lisa Corsiglia was ready to return to work after maternity leave for her third child, the challenge of finding a comfortable and convenient solution for pumping breast milk proved to be difficult. The Bettendorf mother of three decided to get into business with her mother, Becky Roller,---a terrific seamstress--with the goal of designing and producing a better hands-free pumping option. The two created the Express Strap available in five different elastic fabric styles which can be used with any nursing bra. The only place to order is through The Express Moms website but the straps may be able in retail stores soon.

The interview segment reveals how to use the product. A You Tube embed below also shows how the Express Strap works. To contact The Express Moms, click here. Follow them on Facebook here.

Are you struggling to find an easy way to pump hands-free? I know I was! That's why I created the Express Straps! These...

Posted by The Express Moms on Monday, June 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois health officials report 587 new COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH is reporting a total of 148,452 cases, including 7,063 deaths.

Paula Sands Live

Avoiding Mosquitoes with K&K Hardware

Updated: 1 hour ago
There are plenty of ways to prevent bugs from ruining summertime fun! K&K Hardware has an array of products (some completely natural & DEET-Free) to recommend that would be perfect for your family's needs.

Local

Rock Island County reports 11 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday reported 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 1,097.The new cases are:

Paula Sands Live

Avoid Mosquitoes with help from K&K Hardware

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Rock Island County health officials extend COVID-19 testing site

Updated: 2 hours ago
The drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Rock Island has been extended at the QCCA Expo Center through Sunday, July 12.

News

Water main break in Davenport

Updated: 2 hours ago
Crews responded to a water main break at Brady and Hayes streets in Davenport early Tuesday.

Paula Sands Live

Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Our latest homeless pet is a 15-week puppy named "Ronin". He's located in Geneseo and is looking for a forever home. What a cutie!

Paula Sands Live

Virtual 3D Tour of Hauberg Estate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Have you never seen the Quad Cities' Hauberg Estate? It's a true architectural icon! Now you can take a virtual 3D tour of the first and second floor without leaving your home.

News

Nearly 270 new coronavirus cases, four more deaths reported in Iowa

Updated: 3 hours ago
At least 269 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and four deaths have been reported in Iowa over a 24-hour period, according to the state’s website.

Paula Sands Live

Family Yoga

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Family yoga has many benefits for family members of all ages by reducing stress and increasing a sense of connection. But you don't need to sign up for classes. A local non-profit is on a mission to bring the practice to everyone for free.