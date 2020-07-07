DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Quad Cities Yoga Foundation is a Quad Cities based non-profit looking to bring yoga to everyone who might benefit from its teachings and practices. The group focuses on those who may not have easy access to yoga classes by bringing yoga to them via schools, correctional facilities, parks and other locations.

Lindsay Meeker of Quad Cities Yoga Foundation joined PSL to mostly talk about “Family Yoga”—an up and coming nationwide phenomena that helps families practice yoga together. Research finds that the practice reduces the effects of stress, and increases feelings of family connection and being truly “present” with loved ones. All of these benefits---especially stress reduction---has even more meaning amid the pandemic. All ages (2 and up) can find a way to participate in yoga!

Meeker also talked about how their group often does “pop ups” where anyone can join in on a yoga session (for free) while wearing any type of clothing. See an example below of “Family Yoga” at Lindsay Park in Davenport in late June. Find out more at the website or follow them on Facebook.

Contact: qcyogafoundation@gmail.com

