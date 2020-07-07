First Alert Forecast

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Yesterday was the warmest day of the year in the QC with a high of 94 degrees. We will come up just shy of that today, but it will feel warmer due to the increase in humidity. Look for a few pop up storms this afternoon/evening. 90s for highs will continue into Wednesday and Thursday, but changes will arrive Thursday afternoon. A cold front will bring showers and storms to the region and will be followed by cooler temp s for the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 93°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 70°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 94°.

