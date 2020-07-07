Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

More Heat and Humidity on the way
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Yesterday was the warmest day of the year in the QC with a high of 94 degrees.  We will come up just shy of that today, but it will feel warmer due to the increase in humidity.  Look for a few pop up storms this afternoon/evening.  90s for highs will continue into Wednesday and Thursday, but changes will arrive Thursday afternoon.  A cold front will bring showers and storms to the region and will be followed by cooler temp s for the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny with a few afternoon storms.  High: 93°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 70°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 94°.

