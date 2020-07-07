First Alert Forecast

Advertisement

Steamy and sultry weather over the next 48 hours
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Conditions will remain hot and a bit steamy this afternoon as temperatures soar into the upper 80′s to lower 90′s again. Increased humidity will make it feel like the middle to upper 90′s in some locations. We’ll also see a slight chance for a few showers and storms developing this afternoon into evening. Skies will become mostly clear overnight, followed by more sizzling heat for your Wednesday, Expect sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 90′s. The heat index could reach the triple digits. Our next best chance for widespread rain should occur Thursday as front sweeps through the area. Look for cooler air behind that front with highs in the 80′s by Friday.

TODAY:  Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, hot and humid. A slight chance for pop up showers and thunderstorms developing by afternoon. High: 93°. Wind: W 5 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear skies. Low: 73°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued hot and humid. High: 94°.

