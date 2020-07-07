Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds announces $50 million in funding for Iowa’s mental health system

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds arrives to update the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak at a news conference at the Statehouse, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool)
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds arrives to update the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak at a news conference at the Statehouse, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Tuesday the state is allocating $50 million in federal funds through the CARES Act to be invested in Iowa’s mental health care system.

Of the $50 million, $30 million will be directed to mental health and disability service regions to support ongoing adult and children’s mental health services, including covering the increased need for services due to the stressors and isolation associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

$10 million will go to mental health providers and another $10 million will go to substance abuse providers, both to help cover the increased costs during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Day for Wednesday for heat and humidity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
A First Alert Day for heat and humidity on Wednesday, July 8th

News

Riverfront Pops concert rescheduled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Quad City Symphony Orchestra's outdoor concert has been rescheduled for September 12th.

News

Iowa State Patrol sees increase in excessive speeding amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Iowa State Patrol says they’ve seen a pattern of dangerously high speeds emerge on Iowa roadways during the pandemic.

News

Illinois health officials report 587 new COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH is reporting a total of 148,452 cases, including 7,063 deaths.

Latest News

Local

Rock Island County reports 11 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday reported 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 1,097.The new cases are:

News

Rock Island County health officials extend COVID-19 testing site

Updated: 5 hours ago
The drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Rock Island has been extended at the QCCA Expo Center through Sunday, July 12.

News

Water main break in Davenport

Updated: 5 hours ago
Crews responded to a water main break at Brady and Hayes streets in Davenport early Tuesday.

News

Nearly 270 new coronavirus cases, four more deaths reported in Iowa

Updated: 7 hours ago
At least 269 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and four deaths have been reported in Iowa over a 24-hour period, according to the state’s website.

Local

Whitey’s temporarily closes 53rd Street location after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Whitey’s Ice Cream on 53rd Street in Davenport has closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, the company said in a post on its Facebook page Tuesday.

News

Still waiting for a stimulus check? You may have accidentally thrown it away

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
If you’re still waiting for a stimulus check from the government, it’s possible you may have accidentally thrown it away.