Gov. Reynolds announces $50 million in funding for Iowa’s mental health system

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Tuesday the state is allocating $50 million in federal funds through the CARES Act to be invested in Iowa’s mental health care system.

Of the $50 million, $30 million will be directed to mental health and disability service regions to support ongoing adult and children’s mental health services, including covering the increased need for services due to the stressors and isolation associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

$10 million will go to mental health providers and another $10 million will go to substance abuse providers, both to help cover the increased costs during the pandemic.

