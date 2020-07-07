Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs made sure they’ll have Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes around as long as possible. Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension worth $503 million, according to his agency, Steinberg Sports. The deal is worth $477 million in guarantee mechanisms and includes a no-trade clause and opt-out clauses if guarantee mechanisms aren’t met. It’s the richest contract in professional sports history, surpassing Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

UNDATED (AP) — Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton said he decided to leave Penn State last spring because of a comment by coach Pat Chambers, who said the player had a noose around his neck. Bolton, who is Black, disclosed the reason for his departure Monday in a tweet. Chambers, who is white, tweeted an apology. Bolton tweeted that Chambers made the noose comment after the coach returned from a one-game suspension for shoving Nittany Lions player Myles Dread in the chest during the previous game. Bolton said he was offended because the comment was a reference to “lynching, slavery and racial terrorism.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Baseball's two World Series finalists canceled workouts because of coronavirus testing delays. The Washington Nationals and Houston Astros called off training camp practices Monday after not receiving test results from Friday. The St. Louis Cardinals also scrubbed their scheduled workout for similar reasons. General manager Mike Rizzo of the champion Nationals said it's not safe to continue with camp without accurate and timely testing. Rizzo called on Major League Baseball to work quickly to resolve issues with its lab to keep the season from being at risk. Astros GM James Click speculated the July 4th holiday weekend contributed to the delay. MLB said it addressed delays caused by the holiday weekend and doesn’t expect them to continue.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Some Kansas State athletes have been protesting over an insensitive tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd. The Wichita Eagle reports that those attending the rally in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday said the university administration’s promise to address racial injustice at the school did not go far enough. Student Jaden McNeil's tweet last month led to an uproar among students, with several football players and other athletes threatening to boycott if the university didn’t take any action. The school responded by launching a diversity and education fund to support initiatives but said it would be unlawful to expel McNeil.