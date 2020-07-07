Hot & Steamy Again Today

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - We will follow up the hottest day of the year with the 2nd warmest day of the year today. However, despite being a degree cooler today, 93, we will likely feel hotter due to more humidity. We are just below heat advisory and First Alert Day criteria. If you are sensitive to the heat please take it easy. Don’t forget about your pets either. Try to avoid taking walks during the warmest time of day. There may be some relief in the form of a few afternoon storms, but I wouldn’t bet on that today. Some relief from the heat and humidity will arrive Thursday in the form of a cold front. This should bring back highs in the mid 80s by the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.