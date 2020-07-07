Illinois health officials report 587 new COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 587 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 37 additional confirmed deaths.

- Cook County: 2 females 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 4 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 2 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Kane County: 1 female 70s

- Kendall County: 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

- Madison County: 1 female 70s

- McHenry County: 1 male 60s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 90s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 50s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 80s

- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

IDPH is reporting a total of 148,452 cases, including 7,063 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 26,994 tests for a total of 1,809,834.

Health officials said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 20 –July 6 is 2.5%.

As of Monday night, 1,385 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, according to IDPH. Of those, 320 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

