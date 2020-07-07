Advertisement

Nearly 270 new coronavirus cases, four more deaths reported in Iowa

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At least 269 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and four deaths have been reported in Iowa over a 24-hour period, according to the state’s website.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the state is reporting 31,925 total cases and 725 deaths. Of the total number of cases, 7,694 had a pre-existing condition.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 339,042 people have been tested and 25,414 people have recovered to date.

As of July 4, 141 people were hospitalized statewide.

The state’s website reports the data in real-time.

A breakdown of local cases includes:

  • Scott County, 816 confirmed cases (14,643 tested); 10 deaths; 577 recovered.
  • Muscatine County, 643 confirmed cases (4,653 tested); 44 deaths; 555 recovered.
  • Louisa County, 362 confirmed cases (1,470 tested); 13 deaths; 339 recovered.
  • Des Moines County, 89 confirmed cases (2,875 tested); two deaths; 79 recovered.
  • Henry County, 86 confirmed cases (1,747 tested); three deaths; 77 recovered.
  • Lee County, 54 confirmed cases (2,003 tested); two death; 41 recovered.
  • Jackson County, 34 confirmed cases (1,361) tested); no deaths; 16 recovered.
  • Clinton County, 112 confirmed cases (3,495 tested); one death; 68 recovered.
  • Cedar County, 85 confirmed cases (1,697 tested); one death; 65 recovered.

Visit TV6′s Tracking the Curve page for more information on state and local cases in the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities, as well as resources.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

