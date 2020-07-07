Rock Island County reports 11 new coronavirus cases

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday reported 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 1,097.

The new cases are:

A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

As of Tuesday afternoon, eight patients were hospitalized and 30 people have died.

