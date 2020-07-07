Still waiting for a stimulus check? You may have accidentally thrown it away

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you’re still waiting for a stimulus check from the government, it’s possible you may have accidentally thrown it away.

But, keep an eye on it because the U.S. Department of the Treasury is sending a letter to tell you how to get it back.

Here’s how it may have happened:

The treasury department mailed prepaid debit cards to some $4 million Americans. The cards, sent in May and June, were issued by MetaBank.

They came in a plain envelope from “Money Network Cardholder Services.”

The problem? People were expecting an actual check or direct deposit.

No one received any communication that they would be getting a debit card instead.

Unfortunately, officials say many people thought it was junk mail or a scam.

Now the treasury department is mailing more than 788,000 letters telling those people that they can obtain a free replacement card if needed.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.