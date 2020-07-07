Advertisement

Symptoms of Venous Insufficiency and Who is at Risk

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sponsored - Venous insufficiency is a medical condition affecting more than 30 million Americans. It is a failure of the valves in leg veins to work appropriately and effectively to get blood flowing back towards the heart.

While it is not a life-threatening disease, it can be life-altering when left untreated.

Some early signs of venous insufficiency include itching, discoloration, and tingling, along with skin appearing dry and thin. If untreated, the skin may harden and turn a dark red, purple, and brown color. People with venous insufficiency may also experience swelling, cramping and heaviness in their legs, especially when standing.

Venous insufficiency can come on gradually, and the number one cause is genetics. The second-leading cause is pregnancy, as this can add to the condition. Also, people who stand or sit for long periods of time are more susceptible to venous insufficiency. It is most commonly seen in women, however, men are also at risk.

Dr. William Olson, FACS, – an expert in diagnosing and treating vascular and vein disease – established Simply Vein to provide the highest quality care in minimally invasive treatment for varicose and spider veins in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas. Visit simplyvein.org today for more information and put a step back into your life.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

“Operation Dry Water” underway to prevent boating accidents

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Man wanted on escape charge

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT
James Earl McKinney, 27, is wanted by US Marshal’s Service for escape on an original charge of delivery of heroin.

Local

QC Family Entertainment

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT
QC Family Entertainment

Business

As the number of gig workers grow, experts say the tax code is outdated

Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 at 9:04 AM CDT
|
By Allison Maass
“First, I thought I made so little that either I didn’t owe anything, or the IRS wouldn’t care."

Latest News

Business

US retailers hope higher pay will buy more efficient workers

Updated: Dec. 30, 2018 at 4:40 AM CST
|
By APNEWSNOW
Retailers, fast food restaurants, and other lower-wage employers are boosting investment in technology and redesigning stores.

Business

KWQC-TV6 Parent Company Gray Television to combine with Raycom Media

Updated: Jun. 25, 2018 at 9:24 AM CDT
KWQC-TV6 Parent Company Gray Television announced plans to combine with Raycom Media that will make it the third largest broadcasting company in the country.

Business

Sears closing Davenport store, Des Moines K-Mart, 70 others nationwide

Updated: May. 31, 2018 at 3:05 PM CDT
|
By Sears is closing 72 stores nationwide.
The company is closing 72 stores nationwide

Business

Procter & Gamble cutting 500 jobs in Iowa City

Updated: Feb. 7, 2018 at 9:20 AM CST
|
By Adam Carros and Ethan Fickau, KCRG-TV9
Procter & Gamble announced plans to shift product lines from its Iowa City plant, taking about 500 jobs out of the area with them.

Business

Keurig buys Dr. Pepper Snapple, creating a beverage giant

Updated: Jan. 29, 2018 at 7:22 AM CST
|
By Associated Press
Keurig is buying Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc., creating a beverage giant with about $11 billion in annual sales.

Business

Despite fewer jobs, Iowa unemployment rate down

Updated: Nov. 17, 2017 at 9:26 AM CST
Iowa's October unemployment rate fell to 3% despite having fewer Iowans working compared to a year ago.