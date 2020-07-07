Victim identified in Sterling homicide investigation

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a victim in a Sterling homicide investigation.

Jason A. Chapman, 43, is from Sterling. The sheriff’s office said they responded to a home at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday at the 24000 block of Front Street (Como) in rural Sterling where they found Chapman deceased in the front yard. According to police, Chapman lived at the residence.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated Chapman suffered from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is highly active. Illinois State Police are assisting them with the investigation. No further details were released at this time.

Whiteside County Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public for assistance. If anyone heard or saw anything between 7 p.m and 12:30 a.m.. on July 4, they ask you contact the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 772-4044 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at (815) 625-7867.

