Virtual 3D Tour of Hauberg Estate

3D virtual tours of homes for sale in the real estate market is commonplace. The technology has now come to a local architectural icon! Deb Kuntzi, Executive Director of the Hauberg Estate joined PSL to tell the story about how this fell into place.

The Hauberg Estate has always been fortunate to have active, engaged friends and volunteers. Recently, Alex Wolking, a Chicago realtor born and raised in Rock Island who is also on the board of directors of Landmarks Illinois, visited the mansion back in May to see how the site had been doing. The conversation led to him mentioning a company that does 3D videos and offered to underwrite one for Friends of Hauberg. The result is a beautiful, self-guided exploration of the first and second floors of the mansion!

The tour (link) is HERE!

The Hauberg Estate / 1300 24th Street / Rock Island, IL, 61201 / Ph. 309-373-5080 / Friends of Hauberg on Facebook

