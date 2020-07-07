Whitey’s temporarily closes 53rd Street location after employee tests positive for coronavirus

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Whitey’s Ice Cream on 53rd Street in Davenport has closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, the company said in a post on its Facebook page Tuesday.

“Throughout this whole process we have made every effort to ensure the health and safety of not only our employees, but our customers as well,” the company said in the post.

“Given this news, we are going to close down our 53rd Street location for a few days in order to deep clean the store again and give our employees time to get tested. Although, the Scott County Health Department is not requiring us to close this location due to this positive test, we feel it is the right thing to do in order to best serve the Quad Cities.”

All other locations will remain open at this time.

