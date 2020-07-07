Advertisement

Whitey’s temporarily closes 53rd Street location after employee tests positive for coronavirus

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Whitey’s Ice Cream on 53rd Street in Davenport has closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, the company said in a post on its Facebook page Tuesday.

“Throughout this whole process we have made every effort to ensure the health and safety of not only our employees, but our customers as well,” the company said in the post.

“Given this news, we are going to close down our 53rd Street location for a few days in order to deep clean the store again and give our employees time to get tested. Although, the Scott County Health Department is not requiring us to close this location due to this positive test, we feel it is the right thing to do in order to best serve the Quad Cities.”

All other locations will remain open at this time.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nearly 270 new coronavirus cases, four more deaths reported in Iowa

Updated: 57 minutes ago
At least 269 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and four deaths have been reported in Iowa over a 24-hour period, according to the state’s website.

News

Still waiting for a stimulus check? You may have accidentally thrown it away

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
If you’re still waiting for a stimulus check from the government, it’s possible you may have accidentally thrown it away.

News

Still waiting for a stimulus check? You may have accidentally thrown it away

Updated: 3 hours ago
If you’re still waiting for a stimulus check from the government, it’s possible you may have accidentally thrown it away.

News

Businesses, nonprofits in the Quad-Cities receive loans under Paycheck Protection Program

Updated: 3 hours ago
More than 2,500 businesses in the metro Quad-City area received loans of less than $150,000 under the Paycheck Protection Program, according to data released this week by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Latest News

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 4 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

KWQC

Hot & Steamy Again Today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Hot again today

News

Bruno the bear tranquilized in Missouri after making stop in the QCA

Updated: 13 hours ago
The black bear who made its way around the QCA early last month has been tranquilized in Missouri.

News

Victim identified in Sterling homicide investigation

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a victim in a Sterling homicide investigation.

News

One injured in Galesburg shooting Sunday morning

Updated: 14 hours ago
One person has been injured in a shooting in Galesburg on Sunday morning, according to the Galesburg Police Department.

News

Victim identified in Sterling homicide investigation

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office said Jason A. Chapman, 43, was found deceased outside his home.