All About Avocados

Hy-Vee registered dietitian, Nina Struss, comes back for a second segment to teach how to prepare a festive potato salad that uses creamy avocados instead of mayo (see below) and she will highlight the huge health benefits of including California-grown avocados in your diet. Paula and Nina also talk about selection and preparation tips (like washing the avocado before slicing through skin).

Health benefits of avocados:

Over 75% of the fat in avocados is unsaturated (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats), making them a great substitute for foods high in saturated fat.

Avocados contribute nearly 20 vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients, including folate, vitamin K, riboflavin, potassium, niacin, vitamin B6, manganese and iron, to name just a few.

Antioxidants found in avocados can help protect cells from free radical damage and promote

A few of the antioxidants found in avocados include beta-carotene (promoting eye health), lutein (also promoting eye health), lycopene (can help protect against cancer), selenium (important for heart health), and vitamins A (eye health), C (immune boosting), and E (beneficial for skin and hair).

The healthy fats in avocados can help promote heart health.

Consuming avocados as part of a balanced diet can help manage blood sugar levels.

Patriotic California Avocado Potato Salad (serves 8)

2 lbs small red, white and blue potatoes, cleaned

2 ripe fresh California Avocados, peeled, seeded and mashed

2 cloves garlic, minced 2 green onions, whites only,

finely chopped 1 large serrano pepper, seeded and minced*

All you do:

1. Place potatoes in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover with water and microwave on high for 10 minutes. Test for doneness by piercing one potato with a fork. The fork should slide in with gentle resistance. Continue cooking if not done; otherwise carefully drain the potatoes and refrigerate them until cold.

2. Cut potatoes in bite-size pieces (quarter or dice depending on size of potato). Place in a large bowl.

3. Stir in remaining ingredients, adjust salt to taste and serve immediately.

Serving Suggestion: If made in advance, sprinkle generously with lemon juice and place a layer of plastic wrap right on the surface of the Patriotic Potato Salad and refrigerate. Before serving, taste the salad and add additional mashed California Avocado, if desired.

*Note: Chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn skin and eyes. When working with serrano peppers, wear protective gloves.

