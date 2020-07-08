All About Avocados
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) -
Hy-Vee registered dietitian, Nina Struss, comes back for a second segment to teach how to prepare a festive potato salad that uses creamy avocados instead of mayo (see below) and she will highlight the huge health benefits of including California-grown avocados in your diet. Paula and Nina also talk about selection and preparation tips (like washing the avocado before slicing through skin).
Health benefits of avocados:
- Over 75% of the fat in avocados is unsaturated (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats), making them a great substitute for foods high in saturated fat.
- Avocados contribute nearly 20 vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients, including folate, vitamin K, riboflavin, potassium, niacin, vitamin B6, manganese and iron, to name just a few.
- Antioxidants found in avocados can help protect cells from free radical damage and promote
- A few of the antioxidants found in avocados include beta-carotene (promoting eye health), lutein (also promoting eye health), lycopene (can help protect against cancer), selenium (important for heart health), and vitamins A (eye health), C (immune boosting), and E (beneficial for skin and hair).
- The healthy fats in avocados can help promote heart health.
- Consuming avocados as part of a balanced diet can help manage blood sugar levels.
Patriotic California Avocado Potato Salad (serves 8)
- 2 lbs small red, white and blue potatoes, cleaned
- 2 ripe fresh California Avocados, peeled, seeded and mashed
- 2 cloves garlic, minced 2 green onions, whites only,
- finely chopped 1 large serrano pepper, seeded and minced*
All you do:
1. Place potatoes in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover with water and microwave on high for 10 minutes. Test for doneness by piercing one potato with a fork. The fork should slide in with gentle resistance. Continue cooking if not done; otherwise carefully drain the potatoes and refrigerate them until cold.
2. Cut potatoes in bite-size pieces (quarter or dice depending on size of potato). Place in a large bowl.
3. Stir in remaining ingredients, adjust salt to taste and serve immediately.
Serving Suggestion: If made in advance, sprinkle generously with lemon juice and place a layer of plastic wrap right on the surface of the Patriotic Potato Salad and refrigerate. Before serving, taste the salad and add additional mashed California Avocado, if desired.
*Note: Chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn skin and eyes. When working with serrano peppers, wear protective gloves.
