Advertisement

All active registered Clinton County voters to receive absentee ballot requests

(MGN)
(MGN)(WJHG)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - All active registered voters in Clinton County will receive an absentee ballot request form in the mail for the November 3, 2020 General Election, according to Clinton County officials.

Eric Van Lancker, Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, said voters should start seeing the request forms in their mailboxes starting the week of July 13.

“The absentee ballot request mailer that was done by the State for the Primary Election did a good job of alleviating the amount of people who voted in person on Election Day at our polling locations,” Van Lancker said in a news release. “Since COVID-19 pandemic issues still exist, we are hoping for the same results for November’s General Election for the safety of our voters and our poll workers.”

Van Lancker said he’d like to have a majority of the traditional polling locations open for the General Election. However, he said that will depend on being able to identify enough residents to work the polling locations.

“I am again respectfully asking our voters to vote absentee by mail for the November General Election for everyone’s health,” Van Lancker said. “We have a few polling locations that will be difficult to administer social distancing because of the size of the polling locations. If most voters vote absentee by mail, that would help take some stress off our polling locations.”

Van Lancker said there will soon be an announcement about which polling locations will be used for the General Election.

The following is information provided by the Clinton County Auditor’s Office:

Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Voters who receive the form at home should follow the directions to complete the form, sign and date the form, detach it from the mailing, fold and tape it closed and place it back in the mail to be returned to the Clinton County Auditor’s Office.

Absentee requests to vote by mail must be received in the Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m. October 24. The first day ballots can be sent in the mail is October 5, 2020.

Absentee voters are also reminded they will need to provide a personal identification number (PIN) when voting absentee either in person or by mail. That PIN will most likely be your Iowa driver’s license number or an Iowa non-operator’s ID number. If a voter does not have either of those, the voter should have been sent a PIN in December from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.

You can find more information about the 2020 General Election by visiting www.ClintonCountyElections.com.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.S. Attorney, IRS urge taxpayers to be on lookout for scams

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
The tax payment and filing deadline is Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

News

Wednesday for heat and humidity, Thursday more strong storms

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
A First Alert Day for heat and humidity on Wednesday, July 8th

News

Illinois health officials report 980 new COVID-19 cases, 36 additional deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
As of Tuesday night, IDPH says 1,518 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19.

Crime

Man fatally shot in Clinton Monday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Clinton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday night.

Latest News

Education

Summer school program suspended at Burlington elementary school

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Burlington Community School District has suspended the in-person summer school program at North Hill Elementary after eight students were sent home with fevers.

News

Rock Island County reports 25 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Health Department on Wednesday reported 25 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 1, 122.

Iowa News

Seven more coronavirus deaths, 418 new confirmed cases reported in Iowa

Updated: 6 hours ago
Seven more people have died from the coronavirus and another 418 confirmed cases have been reported in Iowa between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Iowa News

Black Lives Matter protesters face rare leak charge in Iowa

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors in Iowa have filed a rarely used leak charge against a Black Lives Matter protester accused of stealing a confidential police document and another who allegedly displayed it during a TV news broadcast.

News

Davenport, Pleasant Valley school districts cancel graduation ceremonies

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Davenport and Pleasant Valley school districts are canceling their upcoming graduation ceremonies.

News

Tracking the Curve 7/7

Updated: 9 hours ago
TV6 tracks the latest coronavirus cases and deaths in Illinois and Iowa.