All active registered Clinton County voters to receive absentee ballot requests

CLINTON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - All active registered voters in Clinton County will receive an absentee ballot request form in the mail for the November 3, 2020 General Election, according to Clinton County officials.

Eric Van Lancker, Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, said voters should start seeing the request forms in their mailboxes starting the week of July 13.

“The absentee ballot request mailer that was done by the State for the Primary Election did a good job of alleviating the amount of people who voted in person on Election Day at our polling locations,” Van Lancker said in a news release. “Since COVID-19 pandemic issues still exist, we are hoping for the same results for November’s General Election for the safety of our voters and our poll workers.”

Van Lancker said he’d like to have a majority of the traditional polling locations open for the General Election. However, he said that will depend on being able to identify enough residents to work the polling locations.

“I am again respectfully asking our voters to vote absentee by mail for the November General Election for everyone’s health,” Van Lancker said. “We have a few polling locations that will be difficult to administer social distancing because of the size of the polling locations. If most voters vote absentee by mail, that would help take some stress off our polling locations.”

Van Lancker said there will soon be an announcement about which polling locations will be used for the General Election.

The following is information provided by the Clinton County Auditor’s Office:

Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Voters who receive the form at home should follow the directions to complete the form, sign and date the form, detach it from the mailing, fold and tape it closed and place it back in the mail to be returned to the Clinton County Auditor’s Office.

Absentee requests to vote by mail must be received in the Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m. October 24. The first day ballots can be sent in the mail is October 5, 2020.

Absentee voters are also reminded they will need to provide a personal identification number (PIN) when voting absentee either in person or by mail. That PIN will most likely be your Iowa driver’s license number or an Iowa non-operator’s ID number. If a voter does not have either of those, the voter should have been sent a PIN in December from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.

You can find more information about the 2020 General Election by visiting www.ClintonCountyElections.com.

