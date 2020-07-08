Advertisement

Beardstown, IL man arrested for possession of child pornography

Illinois State Police arrested Dalton M. Gallaher, 22, for possession of child pornography and sexual contact with an animal.
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police arrested a man for possession of child pornography and sexual contact with an animal.

On March 5, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) initiated an investigation after learning Dalton M. Gallaher, 22, of Beardstown, was distributing child pornography through the internet.

ISP investigators said they did a thorough investigation and gathered evidence supporting the arrest with assistance from the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.

On Monday, ISP said a search warrant was applied for and granted for Gallaher’s home through the Cass County Circuit Court.

Police executed the search warrant and collected additional evidence on Tuesday. That day Gallaher was arrested and charged with two counts possession of child pornography (class 1 felonies), and one count sexual contact with an animal (class 4 felony). 

Gallaher is now at the Schuyler County Jail awaiting a bond hearing, according to ISP.  Additional charges are pending review by the Cass County State's Attorney.

Illinois State Police encourage anyone with additional information to contact them at (217) 782-4750. Anonymous tips of child pornography can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.

