Advertisement

Case of bubonic plague confirmed by Chinese authorities

A case of bubonic plague was discovered in the city of Bayannur.
A case of bubonic plague was discovered in the city of Bayannur.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – China has closed a city in its Inner Mongolia region after a case of bubonic plague was identified.

Visitors are now strictly prohibited from entering the affected area and visiting the surrounding region.

The suspected case was discovered over the weekend in the city of Bayannur, located northwest of Beijing. It was confirmed and officially diagnosed by doctors on Tuesday.

The patient is being isolated and treated in a hospital, and is in stable condition, according to the Chinese state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Bayannur health authorities are urging people to take extra precautions to minimize the risk of human-to-human transmission, and to avoid hunting, skinning or eating animals that could cause infection.

The bubonic plague causes painful, swollen lymph nodes and fever, chills and coughing. Antibiotics can prevent complications and death if they are administered quickly enough.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa News

Seven more coronavirus deaths, 418 new confirmed cases reported in Iowa

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Seven more people have died from the coronavirus and another 418 confirmed cases have been reported in Iowa between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

National

US virus cases top 3 million, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

National

Black Lives Matter vandalized in California

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|

National Politics

As COVID-19 cases spike, Dr. Deborah Birx emphasizes mask-wearing

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
Once a daily event, briefings from the White House coronavirus task force are now a rarity as positive cases spike around the country. One of the leaders on the task force, Dr. Deborah Birx says they are still guiding states in fighting COVID-19.

National Politics

Supreme Court: Some employers can refuse to offer free birth control

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
The high court on Wednesday said 7-2 the administration acted properly when it allowed more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of covering birth control.

Latest News

National

Renters face financial cliff ahead; limited help available

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL
Renters are nearing the end of their financial rope.

National Politics

Supreme Court sides with Catholic schools in employment suit

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The high court's ruling was 7-2, with two liberal justices joining the conservative majority for the schools.

Coronavirus

COVID patients: Less than half know where they got it

Updated: 38 minutes ago
A survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows only 45% of COVID-19 patients studied in nine states knew they had been in contact with someone who had the virus.

Coronavirus

Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

National Politics

Bailout or raise prices? The battle over how to save the Postal Service

Updated: 1 hour ago
|