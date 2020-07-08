Concerns rise for students with special needs as schools prepare for new year

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - With the school year beginning next month with many QCA districts, many questions are still left unanswered, one concern is how districts can accommodate for students with special needs.

“I’m not so much concerned about in-person learning, I think that’s a necessity for my child, she needs that individualized attention and I think the schools will follow the CDC Guidelines” said Stephanie Woods, whose daughter attends Bettendorf Middle School and has autism, “I think schools are going to be similar, in that they can keep things safe, it’ll be just a little bit different.”

Hand-in-Hand CEO Angie Kendall, whose agency helps young people with disabilities across the QCA, says the biggest challenge is making sure students are able to keep interacting face-to-face.

Kendall also recognizes the needs the resources parents need as well this school year, as well as a plan if students aren’t in the classroom like the normally are

“Some children desperately need that structure and that face to face interaction other children that struggle with some anxieties around this, are going to be terrified if we go back,” said Kendall. “Our community is not ready to provide full-time out of school care so we’re looking at what is that like, what can we do to make children are safe and getting what they need if they’re not in school full days.”

