Davenport, Pleasant Valley school districts cancel graduation ceremonies

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District and the Pleasant Valley Community School District have announced that they have canceled their upcoming graduation ceremonies.

Davenport’s was set for July 19, while Pleasant Valley’s was scheduled for Saturday.

Both districts announced they were cancelling due to the recent surge on coronavirus cases.

Pleasant Valley said it will hand out diplomas to each student when he or she would have picked up their tickets.

