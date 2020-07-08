Wednesday for heat and humidity, Thursday more strong storms

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

After a few t-storms into Wednesday evening, we'll see a mild and clear to partly cloudy night. Storms are forecast for Thursday and some of the storms could be

strong to severe. Into the weekend we'll work on drying things out and cooling off, a bit, as highs fall into the 80s Friday through early next week. Highs will

be in the mid 80s, this weekend, with mainly rain-free conditions. High heat and humidity a few afternoon storms could return by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: ISOLATED EVENING T-SHOWERS. CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY & MILD OVERNIGHT. LOW: 73°. WIND: S - 5

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY & WARM. STRONG TO SEVERE T-STORMS POSSIBLE. HIGH: 90°. WIND: S/SW - 10

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 87°

A HEAT ADVISORY will remain in effect from 11 AM until 7 PM Wednesday for the entire TV6 viewing area.

