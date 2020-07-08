Advertisement

Wednesday for heat and humidity, Thursday more strong storms

100+ Heat Indexes Wednesday with some strong evening t-storms
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

After a few t-storms into Wednesday evening, we'll see a mild and clear to partly cloudy night. Storms are forecast for Thursday and some of the storms could be

strong to severe. Into the weekend we'll work on drying things out and cooling off, a bit, as highs fall into the 80s Friday through early next week. Highs will

be in the mid 80s, this weekend, with mainly rain-free conditions. High heat and humidity a few afternoon storms could return by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: ISOLATED EVENING T-SHOWERS. CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY & MILD OVERNIGHT. LOW: 73°. WIND: S - 5

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY & WARM. STRONG TO SEVERE T-STORMS POSSIBLE. HIGH: 90°. WIND: S/SW - 10

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 87°

A HEAT ADVISORY will remain in effect from 11 AM until 7 PM Wednesday for the entire TV6 viewing area.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

All active registered Clinton County voters to receive absentee ballot requests

Updated: moments ago
|
By Angela Rose
Clinton County officials say voters should start seeing the request forms in their mailboxes starting the week of July 13.

Illinois health officials report 980 new COVID-19 cases, 36 additional deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
As of Tuesday night, IDPH says 1,518 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19.

Man fatally shot in Clinton Monday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Clinton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday night.

Summer school program suspended at Burlington elementary school

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Burlington Community School District has suspended the in-person summer school program at North Hill Elementary after eight students were sent home with fevers.

Rock Island County reports 25 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Health Department on Wednesday reported 25 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 1, 122.

Seven more coronavirus deaths, 418 new confirmed cases reported in Iowa

Updated: 4 hours ago
Seven more people have died from the coronavirus and another 418 confirmed cases have been reported in Iowa between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Black Lives Matter protesters face rare leak charge in Iowa

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors in Iowa have filed a rarely used leak charge against a Black Lives Matter protester accused of stealing a confidential police document and another who allegedly displayed it during a TV news broadcast.

Davenport, Pleasant Valley school districts cancel graduation ceremonies

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Davenport and Pleasant Valley school districts are canceling their upcoming graduation ceremonies.

Tracking the Curve 7/7

Updated: 8 hours ago
TV6 tracks the latest coronavirus cases and deaths in Illinois and Iowa.

Davenport, Pleasant Valley school districts cancel graduation ceremonies

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Davenport Community School District and the Pleasant Valley Community School District have announced that they have canceled their upcoming graduation ceremonies.