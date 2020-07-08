Advertisement

First Alert Day for Wednesday for heat and humidity

From 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. July 8th
A heat Advisory from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.(KWQC)
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day is in effect from 11AM-7PM for heat indices that will reach the triple digits area wide. Moisture is higher at the surface this morning leading to higher dewpoints and thus making today feel like the hottest day of the week. If you’re sensitive to the heat please take extra caution today and same goes for pets, avoid walks during this timeframe. A stay even storms can’t be ruled out, but better chances will arrive Thursday with a cold front. Some storms Thursday may be severe due to the amount of energy in the atmosphere, but since there is so much moisture hail won’t be a threat it will be high winds and heavy downpours. Not much of a cool off this weekend, but we are looking dry with highs in the 80s.

TODAY: Sunny with a few afternoon storms.  High: 94°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 74°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered storms. High: 89°.

A HEAT ADVISORY will remain in effect from 11 AM until 7 PM for the entire TV6 viewing area.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

