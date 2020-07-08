Fort Dodge prison inmate dies from apparent COVID-19

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWQC) - An inmate at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility has died from complications likely due to COVID-19 and multiple pre-existing medical conditions, according to officials.

Ray Allen Vanlengen, 71, of Black Hawk County, died on Monday, July 6 at the University of Iowa Hospital.

Vanlengen was serving a 100-year-maximum sentence for four convictions of second-degree sexual abuse.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said the Johnson County Medical Examiner has conducted their review and there will be no autopsy.

Five staff members and 61 inmates have been infected by COVID-19 at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility, according to the Associated Press.

