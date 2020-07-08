Advertisement

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON – Greta Van Susteren, Gray Television’s Chief National Political Analyst and host of “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren,” interviewed President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

In his interview with Van Susteren, President Trump discusses the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19 and if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida.

Trump also talks about the success of the stock market, his relationship with Kim Jong-un and the current situation in North Korea and the intelligence sources around Russian bounty on American troops.

The interview will air on Gray Television’s nearly 150 affiliates newscasts on Tuesday and on “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. via Full Court Press All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Concerns rise for students with special needs as schools prepare for new year

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Michael Tilka
Concerns rise for students with special needs as schools prepare for new year

News

Gov. Reynolds announces $50 million in funding for Iowa’s mental health system

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Governor Kim Reynolds says the state is allocating $50 million through the CARES Act to be invested in Iowa’s mental health care system.

News

First Alert Day for Wednesday for heat and humidity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
A First Alert Day for heat and humidity on Wednesday, July 8th

News

Riverfront Pops concert rescheduled

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Quad City Symphony Orchestra's outdoor concert has been rescheduled for September 12th.

News

Iowa State Patrol sees increase in excessive speeding amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Iowa State Patrol says they’ve seen a pattern of dangerously high speeds emerge on Iowa roadways during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Illinois health officials report 587 new COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH is reporting a total of 148,452 cases, including 7,063 deaths.

Local

Rock Island County reports 11 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday reported 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 1,097.The new cases are:

News

Rock Island County health officials extend COVID-19 testing site

Updated: 7 hours ago
The drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Rock Island has been extended at the QCCA Expo Center through Sunday, July 12.

News

Water main break in Davenport

Updated: 7 hours ago
Crews responded to a water main break at Brady and Hayes streets in Davenport early Tuesday.

News

Nearly 270 new coronavirus cases, four more deaths reported in Iowa

Updated: 8 hours ago
At least 269 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and four deaths have been reported in Iowa over a 24-hour period, according to the state’s website.

Local

Whitey’s temporarily closes 53rd Street location after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Whitey’s Ice Cream on 53rd Street in Davenport has closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, the company said in a post on its Facebook page Tuesday.