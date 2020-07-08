Advertisement

Greatness of Yogurt

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) -

Nina Struss, RD, LDN, a registered dietitian at HyVee, comes back to PSL to highlight all the varieties of Dannon yogurt products available making it easier to incorporate in our diets. After all, Dannon Light & Fit is her July “Pick of the Month”! Struss and Paula make recommendations on how to mix other things with yogurt or use it as a substitute for higher fat ingredients like sour cream. She also shares a recipe for trail mix bark which is a clever (and easy!) way to use yogurt as a base for a frozen treat.

Dannon products featured:

  • Light & Fit Original Greek
  • Light & Fit Original Nonfat Yogurt
  • Light & Fit Greek Crunch
  • Light & Fit Protein Smoothies
  • Light & Fit Icelandic Style Yogurt

Blaze Your Own Trail Mix Bark (serves 4)

  • 3 containers Light & Fit Original Greek blackberry nonfat yogurt
  • 2 tbsp honey or maple syrup
  • 1 ⁄4 tsp salt
  • 1 1 ⁄2 cups Hy-Vee bulk Omega Mix, divided

All you do:

1. In a bowl, combine yogurt, honey/maple syrup and salt; mix well. Fold in 1 cup trail mix.

2. Line a 9×13 inch pan with plastic wrap. Spread yogurt mixture evenly onto the base of the pan to cover.

3. Sprinkle surface of the yogurt with remaining trail mix. Cover and freeze to set.

4. When the yogurt mixture is frozen solid (3-4 hours), break the bark into shards and serve immediately. Bark can be broken and placed in a plastic bag and kept frozen for up to 2 weeks.

Dannon Light and Fit is dietitian Nina's Pick of the Month! What is your favorite way to eat this tasty yogurt? #HelpfulSmileStrong #DietitianApproved

Posted by Hy-Vee on Monday, July 6, 2020

