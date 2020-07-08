Hearing Health’s Importance During COVID

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

We already know that hearing loss causes loneliness. Now, add these trying times we are all facing and the fear that comes from not being able to hear a news broadcast or participate in a family discussion about these important topics. Fortunately, the hearing industry and hearing health care professionals have the unique ability to provide peace and reassurance through better hearing.

Taylor Parker, Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers, joins PSL to stress that during a crisis, it’s more important than ever that people stay connected. He talks about how quarantine can cause normal-hearing folks to suffer from some depression but those with hearing problems suffer from depression at double the rates because the situation is filled with more frustration and struggles.

Parker notes that it is worth pursuing solutions because there are now specific technologies available now that allow hearing aids to connect to devices like phones, earbuds, and televisions that can vastly improve quality of life.

Concept by Iowa Hearing offers safe curbside service from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They can meet you at the curb!

QCA locations:

Davenport, Iowa Hearing Aid Center / 4009 E. 53rd St., Ste. 103 / Davenport, IA / Ph. 563.355.7155

Clinton, Iowa Hearing Aid Center / 1663 Lincoln Way, Ste. A / Clinton, IA 52732 / Ph. 563.219.8329

Search Concept by Iowa Hearing locations / (800)-792-9564 / IowaHearing.com

